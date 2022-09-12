"The way we had envisioned the League and all the partners that have. We have India's best Sports broadcaster showcasing the Legends League and the finest Sports Commentators and Analysts will be bringing forth the matches to innumerable cricket fans across the country. Am really happy that the best and finest in the business of Cricket are stakeholders in our journey," said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder of Legends League Cricket.

Speaking about acquiring the Legends League Cricket Rights, a Disney Star spokesperson said, "We are delighted to associate with the Legends League Cricket for Season 2. Disney Star is home to the best of cricket properties, providing fans with memorable moments to cherish. We look forward to elevate the experience of Legends Cricket League through our unique brand of story-telling, and programming."

With top Indian business houses, Adani Sportsline, GMR Sports, Manipal Group and the LNJ Bhilwara Groups owning the four franchise teams Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings respectively, the biggest names from the cricketing world will be seen taking the field and challenging each other in this exciting tournament.