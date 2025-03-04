Star Sports Network is the official broadcasting rights holder of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Star, previously owned by Walt Disney before being majority owned by RIL, acquired the ICC media rights valued at $3 billion following ZEEL's withdrawal from the agreement. Walt Disney and Bodhi Tree Systems are also shareholders in Star. They have been broadcasting and live streaming the ICC competitions for some time now and with the merger of Star and Jio, the streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is now available on the JioHotstar platform, a newly launched platform by the merged entity. Recently, during the ICC Champions Trophy Star India private limited has lodged an FIR against 1XBet for illegal streaming. Why Are Team India Players Wearing Black Armbands During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match? Check Reason.

According to reports, Star India Private Limited has filed a complaint against online betting platform 1xbet for illegally streaming ICC Champions Trophy matches without any permission or licence from Star India. It is also observed that 1xbet charges viewers to watch the matches, profiting from content they don’t own. The site is accessible via Android devices and lets users create an account by paying a fee to watch the games. An FIR under the various sections of IT Act has been registered by Bengaluru Cyber Police. Padmakar Shivalkar Dies: BCCI Shares Tribute Mourning the Loss of Legendary Mumbai Spinner.

Star India claims that the website owners are fully aware they are committing an illegal act. By streaming the matches without authorization, they are infringing on Star India’s copyright and broadcast rights, violating laws under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code replacement) and the Information Technology Act, 2000. “The owners and operators of 1xbet are fully conscious that they are hosting illegal content and are acting contrary to and in violation of law for personal gain. This is being done by them with intention of causing wrongful gain to themselves and with Intent to defraud the company,” stated the police report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2025 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).