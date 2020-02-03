Lewis, Hetmyer Excluded as West Indies Announce Squad for ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Feb 3 (ANI): Bastmen Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer failed to find a spot as West Indies on Monday named their 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.Darren Bravo has been recalled to the squad, which will depart the Caribbean on Saturday. Lewis and Hetmyer were overlooked because of "failing to attain the new minimum standard fitness requirements in recent fitness assessments."Cricket West Indies' (CWI) lead selector Roger Harper said that Sri Lanka is a very good team but added that his team is also very capable."Sri Lanka is a very good team in their own conditions. I do not expect it to be easy but our team has shown that it is very capable. These are the series we will have to win in order to move up the rankings," CWI's official website quoted Harper as saying.Harper further said that the inclusion of Bravo and Powell will benefit the team tremendously."Bravo brings good form, a renewed appetite for runs and lots of experience which will benefit the team tremendously. Powell who is back from injury will add batting firepower to the lineup, increase the team's bowling options and strengthen the fielding unit," he said.The three-match ODI series between West Indies and Sri Lanka will start from February 22.West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh. (ANI)

