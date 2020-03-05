LG Launches 'student Health Card' to Improve Health Status of Students Across JK

Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) In a move aimed at improving the health and overall wellbeing of over 12 lakh students of government schools in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday launched the Student Health Card scheme here.

These cards will contain information about the immunisation record of a child, bi-annual examination of a child, check list of commonly existing disorders among children and their preliminary diagnostic tools, tabular description of periodic health profile matrices and a brief descriptions of commonly occurring diseases and ailments among children.

Addressing the gathering, the LG said focus on health and education is a nation building strategy. "In fact, the health of our children is a reflection of our country's future, especially as our inspiring demographic dividend is bound to have a long lasting impact on the future social and economic development of our nation," he said.

There is an immediate need to shift from curative healthcare approach to preventive healthcare, the lt governor said.

"Parents have to be a part of this initiative as they are one of the primary stakeholders, besides, teachers, school management, and the government. Role of parents is imperative to achieve the goal of well being of students by making children aware about the various diseases such as the most recent coronavirus and various health choices & behaviours like WASH (water, sanitation & hygiene)," he said.

He asserted that schools are the most effective means of improving the education and health status of our students across the country. They are ideal social ecosystems that have immense influence on the lives of our children, he added.

The advisor to the LG, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, said the initiative would certainly impact the lives of many students and government would ensure that the confidentiality of individual students is maintained during the process.

