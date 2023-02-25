New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): There's the old saying that one must 'breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dine like a pauper". This is because breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day and our Indian households have taken this way too seriously. As Sunday is just knocking on our doors, so it is time to plan some delicious and yummy breakfast options. So, here's a list of mouth-watering and tempting dishes to relish on your weekend. Chole Bhature

One dish that tops that breakfast menu, that is none other than chole bhature. A delicious north Indian delicacy is a combination of hot, puffy bhature with flavorful, spicy chole (chickpeas). When the weekend arrives nothing else satisfies our taste buds, mind, body and soul better than a hot and spicy plate of chole bhature.

Aloo ka Paratha

North Indian people, especially, Punjabis' lives are incomplete without lip-smacking paranthas loaded with ghee/butter.

Butter, curd and pickle are great combinations with aloo ka parantha.

Other parantha's like gobi ka parantha, mooli ka parantha, panner ka parantha, pyaaz ka parantha are equally enjoyed.

Puri Chole

Chole is the second-best accompaniment to puri after aloo puri. In general, chole pairs well with anything. Be it kulcha, parantha, bhature, or roti.

Bread pakora

Next up in the list is Bread pakora. The ideal Indian adaptation of our fancy bread is bread pakora. This besan-coated, deep-fried bread with spicy aloo stuffing is best enjoyed with green chutney.

Dosa

A bite of hot crispy dosa filled with potato filling will be enough to satiate the taste buds and your cravings to have something light and less heavy in your breakfast.

Happy delicious Sunday! (ANI)

