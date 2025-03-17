World Dosa Day 2025 will be marked on March 3. This annual commemoration is focused on celebrating and indulging in this delicious South Indian delicacy that is often referred to as a South Indian crepe. Dosas are among the most popular breakfast food options that people across the country indulge in. In the last few years, the popularity of this savoury crepe with various chutneys has also become a go-to option for people internationally. World Dosa Day offers all dosa lovers around the world a chance to gather together and celebrate all that they love about this mighty and healthy dish. Here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate World Dosa Day 2025 and more. India’s Dosa Takes the 10th Spot on the Best Pancakes in the World List; Masala Dosa Too Finds a Place.

When is World Dosa Day 2025?

World Dosa Day will be celebrated on March 3. This annual commemoration is focused on encouraging more people to indulge in this simple, easy, and delicious-to-consume dish that can be had for breakfast, lunch or dinner. From Ragi Dosa to Daliya, 5 Delicious Recipes for Good Health (Watch Video).

Significance of World Dosa Day

Every year, the celebration of World Dosa Day is focused on giving people a chance to appreciate and praise the simple yet genius recipe of dosa and all its variations that bring people instant comfort. Whether you enjoy the traditional sada dosa, masala dosa or ghee roast, or you want to experiment with the more fusion takes on dosa like Schezwan dosa, Chinese dosa, Pizza dosa, etc., World Dosa Day is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Gulab Jamun Dosa Viral Video: Chandigarh Food Stall’s Unique Mashup Joins the Weird Food Combinations List (Watch).

While most people look at dosa as the breakfast option that is delicious by itself or with some chutney, dosa is often also considered to be a substitute for roti in South India, which goes very well with some classic South Indian main course options like Veg. Kurma, Chicken Chettinad, etc.

How to Make Dosa at Home? (Watch Video)

To celebrate World Dosa Day, people are sure to order or prepare to make their favourite variations of dosa and spread the happiness and satiety that this delicacy brings to everyone! We wish you all a very Happy World Dosa Day!

