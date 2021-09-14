Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): American supermodel Gigi Hadid made an elegant entrance at the 2021 Met Gala, marking her first major appearance since becoming a mom to daughter Khai last year.

Ascending the steps of the red carpet on Monday evening in a monochrome satin gown by Prada that was pure elegance, Gigi complemented the ensemble with a vibrant red ponytail, glam black gloves and matching stockings.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: Blending Swag With His Dapper Choices, He Never Goes Wrong in This Department (View Pics).

According to E! News, at her arrival, she stopped and talked to Vogue about raising her daughter Khai. Gigi said, "She's one next week and I just feel like I've been on mama duty. I've been at the farm every day in my sweatpants and in our matching messy buns."

She continued, "Tonight, I'm showing her what it means to dress up, own it and have balance."

Also Read | Hindi Diwas 2021: Five Scenes From Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan Movies That Can Be A Learner’s Guide To The Language (Watch Videos).

The 2021 Met Gala marked Gigi's sixth consecutive ceremony and her first since she and longtime love Zayn Malik became parents to Khai, exactly one year ago.

While the British singer was presumably stuck at home on diaper duty, Gigi for sure felt right at home alongside fellow Met attendee and little sister Bella Hadid.

Gigi first attended the Met Gala in 2015 wearing a fiery Diane von Furstenberg gown. She wore Tommy Hilfiger in 2016 and 2017, followed by Versace in 201 8 and Michael Kors in 2019.

This year's event is being co-chaired by red carpet staple and Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet, Grammy winner Billie Eilish, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.

Met Gala was delayed from its usual scheduled date on the first Monday in May after last year's was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)