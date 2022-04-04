Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa stepped out on the 2022 Grammys red carpet with blonde hair, which she paired with a stunning Versace dress.

The 'Levitating' singer wore a gorgeous, sensual Versace black dress, featuring a fitted top bodice with bondage-style straps adorned with gold buckles and embellishments.

The singer also sported several gold necklaces and topped the look off with long, straight platinum blonde hair. The star also added a matching gold cuff and several rings to her outfit, wearing long metallic gold nails as the cherry on the top.

The singer is set to present at the awards ceremony along with fellow artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Lenny Kravitz, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Urban, Jared Leto and more.

Lipa is a three-time Grammy winner, but she isn't nominated this year. However, in 2021, she racked up an impressive six nominations and scored the 2021 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Future Nostalgia'.

The 64th Grammy Awards, originally set to take place in January in Los Angeles, are now rolling out its red carpet in Las Vegas.

The ceremony, being hosted by Trevor Noah, is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (ANI)

