New Delhi, March 31: Travelling while fasting during the Navratri period can be a strenuous task. Keeping that in mind, the Indian Railways have introduced their new Navratri special menu which will be available from April 2, the first day of the festival.

During Chaitra Navratri, which is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, devotees fast for nine days to please and seek blessings from the deity.

Those who are travelling during Navratri can now be tension free as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has included Navratri special food in its menu, with prices starting from just Rs 99 onwards. Railways Awards Wabtec Contract for Its OMRS Project.

Here are the tasty food options which passengers can avail during the auspicious festival days:

Starters (No Onion, No Garlic, Made with Sendha Namak)

1. Aloo Chaap A perfect snack for those cravings during fasting is made with fresh coconut, peanuts, sabudana and an overload of flavours.

2. Sabudana TikkiSabudana tikkis deep-fried till golden brown and crisp to perfection, served with creamy curd.

Main Course (No Onion, No Garlic, Made with Sendha Namak)

1. Paneer Makhmali and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali (No onion, no garlic, made with sendha namak) Includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal Kheer.

2. Kofta Curry and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri ThaliIncludes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Kofta curry, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal Kheer

3. Paneer Makhmali with Parathas, Arbi MasalaIncludes Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Singhadha Aloo Paratha

4. Sabudana Khichdi with CurdFavourite fasting go-to meal, made from sabudana, tempered with green chillies, mustard seeds, and roasted peanuts

Desserts

1. Sitaphal KheerMade with fresh custard apple pulp and cream, this Sitaphal Kheer is sure to give a sweet ending to your fasting meal. Passengers can book their fasting thali on tickets from March 28. They can use IRCTC's e-catering service or book on the number - 1323.

