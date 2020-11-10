Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday released the book 'Majhi Bhint' (My Wall) authored by former Maharashtra Education Minister Rajendra Darda at Raj Bhavan here.

The book is a compilation of selected Facebook posts by Darda pertaining to a range of issues written over the last four years.

Also Read | Mark Esper Fired by Donald Trump, Christopher Miller Appointed Acting US Defence Secretary.

Others who were present at the occasion include Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Minister of Public Works Ashok Chavan, Minister of Water Resources Jayant Patil, Chairman of Lokmat Media Group Vijay Darda, Rajendra Darda, and other invitees.

The Governor complimented Darda for writing a book in Marathi language, said that interspersing of the Marathi write-ups with Hindi couplets by Rajendra Darda has further enriched the book.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Verdict Today, Post-Poll Sentiment Suggests Dawn of Tejashwi Yadav Era.

Koshyari further said that eight centuries ago, great Saint Jnaneshwar had run a wall on the strength of his yogic powers.

"In today's age of social media, Rajendra Darda should continue to run his 'virtual wall' on social media by writing and sharing more such interesting posts," he said.

Observing that social media is a double-edged weapon, Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that Darda has shown how social media can be used to spread goodness and positivity.

Minister for Public Works Ashok Chavan noted that an invisible wall has been created among the people because of the Corona Virus pandemic.

He remarked that 'Majhi Bhint' by Rajendra Darda attempts to break down the invisible wall and connect to the readers.

The Governor also released the Diwali issues of Lokmat 'Deepotsav' and 'Deep Bhava' on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)