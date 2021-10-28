New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Georges MONIN SAS (MONIN) has announced the launch of its first exclusive 'Experience Studio' in India. The flagship facility spread across 3,500-square-foot is being inaugurated in The Dhan Mill, New Delhi.

As part of its 'Make in India' commitment, the company also has plans to open many such centres across the country.

Also Read | Tesla Likely To Start Accepting Bitcoin Again: Report.

The Experience Studio, also known as the 'House of Innovation' at MONIN, showcases experimentation with flavours and applications. Known globally, MONIN prides itself with over 100 studios across the world, with each studio catering to every need of the local market in terms of flavours and applications.

Commenting on the Studio's opening, "We are eager to expand in India," said Germain Araud, Managing Director, MONIN India Pvt. Ltd. "Once we have a well-established Studio, we do have plans to open more studios in other major cities across India. The Studio will act as a catalyst to exchange creative ideas and discover new applications catering to the Indian palette and bring together stakeholders of the beverage industry."

Also Read | Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha Get Bail; Bombay HC Grants Bail to Shah Rukh Khan's Son And Others After 25 Days in Custody.

This new development comes after MONIN opened its wholly-owned subsidiary in Hyderabad as MONIN India Pvt. Ltd. With a 40-acre manufacturing site, the company also has an exclusive in-house R&D centre in Hyderabad that researches on the Indian palette. The R&D centre will develop new flavours and product categories, adding to MONIN's existing range of popular flavours.

With more than a hundred partners across its distribution network, MONIN is now looking at strengthening its presence in the country. The company also has a 30 plus member 'sales and beverage innovation' team of hospitality professionals who work with clients across India to help them develop creative beverage and culinary solutions.

MONIN comes with more than a century of artisanal beverage know-how and helps Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes, and Bars devise unique menus and applications. Entry to the Experience Studio will be invite-only, giving the clients a more holistic experience. The company plans to conduct several innovative, industry-related programs at the Studio. Visitors will have a chance to savour several beverage innovations, and partners can showcase their talent through personalized menu curation sessions.

The Studio will be a hub of learning and help clients with technical knowledge about the products, techniques of beverage presentation as well as suitable food pairings. Partners can also learn about the art of creating the best quality drinks while maintaining costs using high-quality MONIN products. The clients will be a mix of F&B professionals and students, bartenders, baristas, and mixologists, among many others.

"We plan to conduct masterclasses and new educational modules at the Studio," said Rohit Singhavajhala, Marketing Manager, MONIN India Pvt. Ltd. "India has a very vibrant F&B industry with taste palettes changing every 100 kilometres. The Studio will be a testing centre where unique applications are launched- from the hot coffee in the morning to the frozen yoghurts and dessert. The opening of this Studio is just the beginning of our ambitious plans."

MONIN is globally renowned as the brand of choice for hospitality professionals (Bartenders and Baristas). It takes pride in its best practices, such as responsible sourcing, natural ingredients, no artificial flavouring or colouring in the majority of its portfolio, and the use of pure cane sugar for its syrups, making the Brand a trusted partner for the industry for generations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)