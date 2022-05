New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): From giving birth to raising a child with care and sacrifice, a mother is the epitome of love and affection. She does everything and anything to ensure the wellbeing of her child. On Mother's Day on May 8, there are ways we can express our gratitude and make her feel special.

Here are five suggestions which can be best tokens of love for the pillar of strength in our lives.

1. Clothing or Footwear Essentials

A big secret to keep a woman happy is to gift her favourite clothing piece or footwear. Women generally love to make a collection out of it,including different patterns, styles, and colours. Go for casual clothing pieces as the summers are here. If not, don't think twice to go for ethnic wear, gift your mother a beautiful and elegant suit set or saree.

2. Beauty products or skincare essentials

If your mother likes makeup or skincare products, look for the choices that will interest her. You can go for smudge-proof and long-lasting makeup products or hydrating skincare products.

3. Technological gadgets

If you are high on budget, you can definitely consider gifting your mom with a new mobile phone or a high-end smartwatch. Rather than going for a simple watch, go for this digital version. Such gadgets will make her work easier be it office or at home; she surely deserves some stuff to rely on.

4. Aesthetic and Stylish Jewellery

Be it the ancient period or the modern world a woman can never get enough pieces of jewellery. You can pick any ornament be it a ring, a neckpiece or a bracelet, whatever goes with your budget.

5. A bouquet of her favourite flowers with handmade card

Pen down a heartfelt note for your mother on a handmade card and present it with a bouquet of her favourite flowers. This is a simple gift idea but this will surely make her happy. You can pick a bunch of her favourite flowers and present it with some helium-based balloons to give it a fancier look. (ANI)

