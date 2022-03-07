New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Recently, a woman's food blogging video went viral in which she is seen having an unusual fusion of savoury and sweet: Gulab Jamun Parantha.

Just like Mango is the undisputed King of fruits, the same way, 'Gulab Jamun' can be called the undisputed King of sweets in India. The word 'Gulab' is derived from the Persian words 'gol' (flower) and 'ab' (water), referring to the rose water-scented syrup. 'Jamun' is the Hindi word for black plum, an Indian fruit with a similar size and shape.

Parantha, on the other hand, is a flatbread, commonly eaten as breakfast and lunch in many Indian households. It was hence a bit shocking for people when this bizarre combination of two utterly unrelated food items became viral on the internet.

Watch the video here:

Twitter, as usual, went all out in its reaction to the food item.

One user wrote, "I've seen gulab jamun parantha and samosa nothing can hurt me now."

Another posted a hilarious tweet that read, "Just saw someone make a gulab jamun parantha, I'm disgusted and intrigued at the same time."

Here are some of the rib-tickling reactions:

Not everyone was skeptical of the food item though. Some of them were looking forward to enjoying the experiment.

There are endless permutations and combinations that can be done with food. The whole point is to have fun but not waste anything. (ANI)

