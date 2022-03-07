An India-Pakistan rivalry is set to unfold in the Friendship Cup on Monday, March 7 when the legends from both countries go up against each other. The match would begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. India Legends have managed to get a win against Bollywood Kings after a heavy defeat to World Legends in their first match. For Pakistan Legends, the story is different as they began with a win but suffered a defeat to World Legends 11 in their last match. Friendship Cup UAE 2022 Schedule, Players List, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast and Everything You Need To Know About the T10 Tournament

Names like Mohammad Azharuddin, Saba Karim and Nayan Mongia amongst others would be seen in action against former Pakistan stars like Imran Nazir, Salman Butt and Mohammad Sami, just to name a few. Let us take a look at live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is India Legends vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Legends vs Pakistan Legends clash in Friendship Cup 2022 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on March 07, 2022 (Monday). The match has a start time of 6:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Legends vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 on TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Friendship Cup 2022 in India. The India Legends vs Pakistan Legends match will be telecasted on Sony Six SD/HD channels for fans in India.

How To Watch India Legends vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the Friendship Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to India Legends vs Pakistan Legends live on online platforms.

