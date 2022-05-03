Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): Flaunting her baby bump in style alongside husband Joe Jonas, a pregnant Sophie Turner arrived on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet dressed in a floor-length embellished black gown.

The 'Game of Thrones' alum's gown featured long sleeves and a silver-studded pattern on the bodice as she rounded up her look with a pair of black platform sandals. Sophie also wore her famous red hair in sleek waves along with bright red lipstick.

Also Read | Addison Rae at the 2022 #MetGala. … – Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

Meanwhile, Joe matched her perfectly by donning a black and white tux with a long lace coattail. He finished his look with a couple of chain necklaces.

As per Page Six, since making their red carpet debut as newlyweds back in 2019, this is the first time either star has attended the Met Gala.

Also Read | KKR vs RR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana Shine As Knight Riders Return to Winning Ways in Style.

That same year Sophie and Joe had surprised their fans by getting married after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. They then had a second wedding on June 29, 2019 and first became parents in July 2020 when Sophie gave birth to their baby girl. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)