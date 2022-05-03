Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): It's been only seven months since singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes raised the oomph factor at Met Gala 2021 with their hot chemistry. Unfortunately, this year's fashion night turned out to be poles apart from the last year's edition as Camila and Shawn made their post-split appearances--solo at Met Gala 2022.

Shawn walked the red carpet wearing a navy and burgundy suit jacket and pants while Camila looked elegant in a white lace-up crop top paired with a full skirt including pastel floral detailing and a long train.

Also Read | Awkwafina at the 2022 #MetGala. – Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

Camila and Shawn's solo appearances at Met Gala 2022 left their fans nostalgic.

"How quickly equations changed. It was only September 2021 when they appeared together," a social media user commented.

Also Read | KKR vs RR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana Shine As Knight Riders Return to Winning Ways in Style.

"Missing last year," another one wrote.

For the unversed, in November 2021, the ex-couple had released a joint statement announcing their split.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," Shawn and Camila wrote in their statements.

The two officially took their friendship to another level in the summer of 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)