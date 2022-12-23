Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): Ho, Ho, Ho! Christmas is just around the corner, being one of the most celebrated festivals of all time, this festival surely has a special corner in the hearts of every individual.

On this day, which marks the anniversary of Jesus Christ's birth, people decorate their houses, exchange gifts, wish each other a Merry Christmas, and plan family get-togethers. People purchase a lot during the Christmas celebration, but they dress up as Santa Claus and surprise each other with gifts. Some individuals become Secret Santas and place gifts under the tree for their loved ones.

Secret Santa is the most intriguing and fun part of the Christmas festival. While the custom may seem overly complicated to some, others like the opportunity to spread generosity through it. The occasion is commemorated with a variety of festivities, including decorating Christmas trees, and houses, setting resolutions, exchanging gifts, playing secret Santa, going to church, and many others. The thrill of selecting, wrapping, and surprising your family and friends is incomparable. To help you surprise your friends and coworkers, we have put together a list of amazing gift ideas under your budget.

1. Scented candlesUnisex gifts like scented candles are wonderful to offer to friends, family, loved ones, and even coworkers. Scented candles stand for cosiness, support, and affection.

2. Assorted chocolate boxYou can choose from Hot Cocoa kits that are sure to enhance the holiday celebrations whether your budget is Rs 100 or Rs 1000. Undoubtedly, chocolates are a Christmas thing, and nothing ever goes wrong with them. Additionally, if you have a reasonable budget, you may include a plum cake along with a Christmas motif to create a perfect Christmas kit.

3. JewelleryYou can attract most folks with jewellery, we guarantee! There are many various kinds of jewellery and accessories that you can offer to make the Christmas season happier, whether it be a meaningful pendant set or rings, or a stack of bracelets for men!

4. Winter Wear

Christmas is the ideal time to offer some cosy scarves or gloves, as well as everyone's favourite winter wear accessories. However, purchasing any size-dependent clothing may be problematic. While socks may have looked unnecessary to us as children, they are now clearly necessary and useful to grownups. And a lot of incredibly creative patterns make socks a significant aspect of our personalities! So put on your socks!

5. Customized mugs

Giving mugs to your loved ones is a thoughtful gift that will aid you in winning them over. You can choose a ceramic mug in accordance with the other person's preferred theme. Given their low density and pleasing texture, ceramic or glass mugs make thoughtful gifts. It appears to be a cute and unique gifting idea for Christmas. (ANI)

