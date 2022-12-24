Christmas is a day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated every year on December 25 with different cultural and religious observances. Christmas is an important festival for Christians. But today, it is celebrated worldwide among people of almost all religions. It is the most cheerful time of the winter season and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. People invite their friends and host Christmas get together and parties to celebrate the day. They scroll the internet to find the best wishes for their friends to send them on various social media platforms. As you celebrate Christmas 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled some Christmas 2022 wishes and messages for friends that you can download and send to them as GIF images, greetings, HD wallpapers and SMS. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Greetings & HD Images: Wish Xmas 2022 and HNY 2023 in Advance With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Wallpapers.

Christmas is celebrated in offices, colleges, schools, etc., with great fervour. The work areas are beautifully decorated with bright colours like green, red, white, and gold, representing the colours of a Christmas tree and Santa Claus. Even the streets are all decked up with Christmas trees and other ornaments that light up the roads during Christmas. People dress up as Santa Claus to visit and wish their family and friends as they give them gifts on this day. Here are Christmas 2022 wishes and messages for friends that you can download and send to them as GIF images, greetings, HD wallpapers and SMS.

My Idea of Christmas, Whether Old-Fashioned or Modern, Is Very Simple: Loving Others. – Bob Hope

Christmas Is a Season Not Only of Rejoicing but of Reflection. – By Winston Churchill

I Hope You Have a Cozy Christmas That Chases the Chill of Winter Away. Have a Very Merry Christmas 2022!

Sending You Warm Wishes in This Cold Weather of Christmas! Wishing You Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Joy and Blessings, From Our Family to Yours, This Christmas and Every Day. Merry Christmas!

This is a holiday season when people love to spend time with their near and dear ones. Many people who stay away from their families spend this day with their friends and have a gala time with them. They install Christmas trees, deck up their homes, exchange gifts and wish each other Merry Christmas. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2022!

