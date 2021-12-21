By Devashish

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): It's finally that time of the year when the chilly winter breeze of December rings in the festival that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and brings in fresh hopes paving the path for a happy new year.

Though December 25 is the day Christians celebrate the birth of Christ, the date itself and several of the customs associated with the festival have actually evolved from pagan traditions celebrating the winter solstice. However, among the entire festive mood, delicious and lip-smacking dishes, the joy of opening Christmas gifts is an emotion beyond words.

As Christmas is supposed to be the season dedicated to everything merry and bright, so if you too are planning to become a secret Santa for your loved ones then we've handpicked some great gifting options that can suit different kinds of people since picking an ideal gift can be a tricky game. This specially curated list of gift ideas for Christmas consists of something for everyone.

Earbuds

Earphones and earbuds have become a significant part of entertainment in our daily lives for watching movies or listening to music. Also, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, a lot of people have been spending most of their time on their phones or on their laptops, attending virtual meetings or doing their daily office work. Hence, a pair of earbuds could be a great gifting option as it would be a perfect accessory.

Customized Wrist Watch

If you wish to do something special for your loved one, you can never go wrong with a customized wristwatch. The pick does not have to be too fancy as you can customize any wristwatch with the theme of whatever they like or adore. All in all, as a custom selection, wristwatches make an excellent option.

Handbag

A handbag is yet another great gifting idea to make your loved one's Christmas cheerful and cherished. Keep the handbag secretly in her wardrobe and she will surely love it. You can ideally also choose to keep her favourite lip shade in the handbag to enhance the surprise levels.

Desktop models or figurines

If your colleague, friend, or loved one constantly goes on about a certain car, book, or TV show, then show them you listen to their obsession by giving them a little model for their desk. Almost any pop culture entity has an affordable desktop model, ranging from 'The Walking Dead' to 'Harry Potter'.

Perfume

Perfume is something that can never ditch you when you think of a safe gifting option on Christmas. In fact, a bottle of perfume will be a great gift that will keep the person fresh and charged up all day long. So, give your loved ones a bottle of perfume and make their day cheerful and happy.

Since Christmas calls for beautiful wintery nights spent making memories with our loved ones, so show them all the love and admiration they truly deserve by giving them any of the gifts from this list and make their Christmas a tad more merrier. (ANI)

