Christmas 2021 is approaching and you must make it special for you and your loved ones! The biggest festival of Christians is all set to be celebrated on December 25, Saturday and the remarkable celebrations have also begun in full show around the world. People indulge into social gatherings, conduct family dinners, decorate their houses and practice traditions on Christmas Day. But giving gifts and making your relatives feel special remains one of the most important traditions of Christmas Day.

You can opt for some traditional Christmas gifts to keep it simple but how about giving a modern twist to your lovely presents and making them the most desirable of all? Whether you want to stick to the four Christmas gift rule or want to look for customised options, we've made a list of all the popular gifts that you can give to your family and friends on this special holiday. Be the Santa Claus you always wanted to be and make this holiday season a memorable one. Hanukkah 2021 Gift Ideas for You To Celebrate the Eight-Day Festival in Style! Get Exciting Presents for Your Family and Friends on This Festive Day.

Christmas Tree

Christmas Tree (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Sounds very common, right? This year, choose a distinct and beautiful option by going for the mini pom-pom XMas tree and make your gift exciting as ever. Real vs Artificial Christmas Tree: This Christmas 2021, Choose Your Xmas Tree Wisely by Understanding Both Pros and Cons.

Glass Candles

Glass Candles (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Scented candles have already become the new favourites! Get them placed in the most stylish glass jars to add fragrance to your relatives' houses.

Glittering Showpieces

Reindeer Showpiece (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A showpiece looks classier than anything and going for symbolic pieces can give a beautiful meaning to your Christmas gift.

Cake and Cookie Hampers

Cake and Cookie Hampers (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Add sweetness to their houses by giving some customised hand-made cake and cookie hampers. Adding a bit of chocolate bars won't mind!

Sweaters & Hoodies

Sweaters and Hoodies (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Wishes for winters and Christmas can be fulfilled by getting some exciting hoodies and sweaters for your loved ones! Because a bit of warmth on a festive day isn't regretful.

Books and Novels

Books (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If your relative sits in the category of a keen reader, then what else can be the best gift for them? Get some fantastic books and novels for them this Christmas season.

Photo Frames

Photo Frames (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Create a memory and cherish it forever! Give some attractive photo frames to family and friends and let them know that they matter!

So, did you decide what can be the best Christmas gift for your near and dear ones? Choose from the above gifts and make this holiday season a little more beautiful and special for everyone around.

