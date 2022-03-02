New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): According to a new study, life expectancy in India varies across different social groups.

The research work based on data from a survey of more than 20 million individuals from nine Indian states has found caste, religion, and indigenous identity significantly influence life expectancy in the country.

Also Read | WATCH: #LeeYoWon, #ChuJaHyun, And More Display True Friendship In New Drama About … – Latest Tweet by Soompi.

Relative to higher-caste Hindus, Adivasi life expectancy is more than 4 years lower, Dalit life expectancy is more than 3 years lower, and Muslim life expectancy is about 1 year lower, as per the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The differences are larger in relative terms because overall life expectancy in India is lower. Economic status also plays a pivotal role behind the life expectancy disparities in India. (ANI)

Also Read | Rebel Wilson Birthday Special: 10 Amazing Quotes by the Actress That Prove She's a Fun Loving Person!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)