New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): With a picture one can capture thousands of emotions, forever frozen in a frame. To pay tribute to this art form, World Photography Day is annually observed on August 19.

Photography is both an art and science. It is science for the novice who needs rules and guidelines to master the craft, and art for the masters to carve out a niche, to put them far above everyone else.

Also Read | Latest News | AstraZeneca India Receives DCGI’s Nod to Market Drug Treating Breast Cancer.

If you are someone who loves to click and is looking for locations to get that aesthetic snap, then on the occasion of World Photography Day here are 7 picturesque locations in India that you can visit.

Ladakh

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Govt to Bring Legislation to Regulate Online Games, Invites Inputs From Public.

Ladakh is situated between the ranges of the Himalayas and Karakoram. The glacier-filled hilltops, fresh motorable mountain passes, exotic trekking trails and others make this place, a picturesque one.

Varanasi

With its river, temples, ghats, rituals and every part of this place having an antique look; photographers can get that perfect sepia shot. Varanasi has a very photogenic environment.

Hampi

This place harbours a collage of rocks, boulders, and bits of old monuments which never fail to fascinate visitors. Known as the 'city of ruins', Hampi is a small village in the northern part of Karnataka and is regarded as one of the most beautiful towns in the state.

Amritsar

The city has the Golden temple, which looks like a giant glowing gold monument on the velvet waters in nightlight. In the morning, you can click perfect pictures of the architectural beauty.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya also famously known as the 'Abode of the Clouds' is where you can capture crystal waters, caves, lush green landscapes, and forests. Meghalaya is where you can capture nature at its best as it's a treat to the eyes, for nature lovers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)