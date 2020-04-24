Lightning Kills Three in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), Apr 24 (PTI) Three persons, including two students, were killed when lightning struck them in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Bada Pathara village when the three persons were standing under a tree during rains.

They had gone to the area for fishing, police said.

After being rushed to Khunta Hospital by fire brigade personnel, they were declared brought dead by the doctors.

The deceased were identified as Dibyasankar Mohanto (27), Jamini Mohanto (18) and Kousish Mohanto (18).

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to PRM Medical College and Hospital here.

