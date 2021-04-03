Stars like Bill Hader, Lisa Kudrow, Ramy Youssef, Aidy Bryant, Ziwe Fumudoh and Patton Oswalt will assemble at the USC Comedy Festival, Volume 5, announced the festival organisers. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the festival, sponsored by the university's Visions and Voices, will take place virtually. Events are free and open to the public. This year's fest features a special partnership with Hulu Original Comedy that will exhibit the streamer's programming including such shows as 'Shrill', 'Woke and Ramy', informs a part of the announcement from the director of programming and special projects Alex Ago. Tom Holland’s Uncharted Postponed Yet Again, Sony Locks February 18, 2022 Release Date.

The 'Friends' star will show up on an April 9 board named 'Would comedy be able to Be Taught' that will likewise include educator Wayne Federman, UCB organizer Matt Besser, and humorist Demetri Martin. Per The Hollywood Reporter, on April 10, Hader will show up during the Oakie Masters of Comedy Lecture Series opposite Federman during which he will be respected with the Oakie Award. Earlier recipients of the award include Kudrow, Kenya Barris, James L. Streams, Judd Apatow, Mel Brooks, James Burrows, Steve Carell, Paul Feig, Phil Rosenthal and Tim Story. Grammy Awards 2022 Will Take Place at Los Angeles on January 31, Recording Academy Confirms.

A 'Women Creating Comedy' event will include Chelsea Devantez, Ziwe Fumudoh, London Hughes, Jana Schmieding and Rachel Sennott In a discussion directed by the WCA board part and SCA alumna Shannon Hardy, later that day. Also on April 10, there will be board spotlights on Netflix's 'Motor Mouth' and FX's 'Our Main event in the Shadows.'

The following day, April 11 is dedicated to Hulu Original Comedy with board spotlights on Hulu's 'Shrill' featuring Aidy Bryant, 'Woke' featuring co-creators Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, adult animation featuring Patton Oswalt, and 'From Pitch to Peabody,' a discussion with Youssef and Billy Rosenberg, VP Hulu Originals and head of comedy.

