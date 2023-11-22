Walt Disney Animation Studios presents Wish, an animated musical-comedy that invites audiences into the enchanting kingdom of Rosas. Here, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it summons a cosmic force—a lively ball of boundless energy named Star. The film, directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, features Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Kumiyama, Harvey Guillén, Evan Peters, Ramy Youssef, and Jon Rudnitsky in the voice cast. Wish Trailer Out! Chris Pine, Ariana DeBose’s Disney Movie Deals With Magic and Flying Stars!

Asha and Star join forces to confront their most formidable adversary—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—in a quest to save their community. Their journey aims to prove that when the determination of one courageous human aligns with the magic of the stars, extraordinary things can unfold.

Watch the Trailer of Wish:

Let's delve into the creative process behind the three main characters of Wish and the considerations that shaped them.

Asha is a sharp-witted idealist who values her family and community deeply. As one of the island's greeters, Asha is among the first faces visitors encounter when arriving in Rosas, a place filled with hopes and dreams.

Asha in Wish (Photo Credits: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Avneet Kaur, head of characters and technical animation, faced challenges and rewards in incorporating linework into Asha's appearance, particularly in her braids and costume. "Her hair and her dress move with her, and the lines have to move, too," explains Kaur. The motion of lines in Asha's dress, influenced by classic films like Snow White and Cinderella, adds a unique and visually captivating element to her character.

King Magnifico holds the most power in the kingdom of Rosas, where wishes have the potential to come true. People from far and wide come to present their wishes to Magnifico, a charming and confident king who pledges to fulfill their deepest desires—eventually. He alone decides which wishes will be granted and when.

King Magnifico in Wish (Photo Credits: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Bill Schwab, art director-characters, found the opportunity to design a true villain exhilarating. "It was really exciting to design a true villain," Schwab notes. The character is deliberately portrayed as attractive, body-conscious, and dynamic. The emphasis on his vanity and self-absorption is evident in his shock of hair, suggesting a character who invests considerable time in his appearance. The visual cues, such as a lighter color palette and the transformation of Magnifico's cape lining, subtly convey his evolving villainous nature. Puss in Boots - The Last Wish Movie Review: Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek’s Shrek Spinoff is a Vibrant Extravaganza With Some Stellar Animation and Storytelling.

Star is a cosmic force—a small, boundless energy ball inspiring people to pursue their deepest wishes. Despite its seemingly simple shape and lack of voice, Star promises to capture many hearts.

Star in Wish (Photo Credits: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Bill Schwab, art director-characters, likens Star to a source of light, symbolising positivity and brightness. "Star is this bright, positive energy that comes to Asha’s very troubled world and also makes for great lighting at night," he remarks. Crafting this seemingly simple character presented challenges, as Avneet Kaur, head of characters and technical animation, explains, "Star’s limbs do not follow any guidelines—they can move very fluidly." Crafting the character required thinking outside the box, especially in terms of rigging, to achieve the desired simplicity and performance. Disney India is set to release Wish on November 24, 2023, exclusively in cinemas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2023 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).