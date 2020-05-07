List of Pregnant Women Prepared for Medical Facilities: Principal Secy Health

Ranchi, May 6 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has prepared a list of pregnant women to provide them with medical facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday.

"A list of 51,935 pregnant women in the state has been prepared by the Health Department," an official release said quoting Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

He said that these pregnant women are due for delivery by May end.

"It is the priority of the government to provide all the medical facilities related to timely delivery of the pregnant women as per the protocol," Kulkarni said.

He said that on May 4 the state had instructed that government doctors and medical institutions to look after and treat patients suffering from other diseases.

He said that it would be the responsibility of hospitals that there should be no negligence in the treatment of other patients. The doctors and health workers are also busy in the fight against novel coronavirus.

