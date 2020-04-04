Lockdown: Deve Gowda Appeals to PM Modi to Look into Issues of Farmers, Labourers

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the plight of farmers, labourers and the middle class people as the impact of the 21-day nationwide lockdown has been the most on them.

"In such times of crisis, we should see to it that there is no disruption in farming activities by ensuring proper marketing channels to agricultural produce, especially perishables. Only then we can sustain our long battle against this pandemic," Gowda tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "The savings of daily wage labourers and the middle class is deteriorating day by day. Some are not able to afford even essentials for their survival. I request Hon'ble PM to look into this situation with utmost urgency".

The former prime minister also drew the attention of "overcrowding" at the isolation centres.

"There is an immediate need to increase 'testing' for #COVID19. Increased testing will avoid overcrowding of Government isolation centers," he tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)