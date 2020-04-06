Lockdown: Kolkata Tipplers Pay Hefty Overcharge to Buy Liquor in Black Market

Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) The nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus is forcing tipplers in the city to shell out a hefty overcharge to buy liquor in the black market.

Liquor outlets and bars are shut in West Bengal since March 25.

In areas like Salt Lake and Dumdum, foreign and country-made liquor is being sold several times the MRP.

"I went to Salt Lake to buy liquor in the black market. They are charging at least Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 more for each bottle depending on the brand of the liquor," Arup Mazumdar, an employee of a private firm, said.

Taking advantage of the situation, people selling liquor in the black market are charging a hefty price, a buyer in Dumdum said.

West Bengal Foreign Liquor, Country spirit, OFF and ON Hotel Owners' Association secretary Gautam Mukherjee said, "We have told our members to abide by the government guidelines. We will wait for the government to allow the liquor shops to reopen."

"Whatever the bootleggers are doing is a social crime and we urge the government to take strict action against them. The closure of liquor outlets and bars is important in the present situation," he said.

The monthly consumption of foreign liquor in West Bengal is one crore bulk litre and that of country-made liquor is 1.2 crore bulk litre, Mukherjee said.

One bulk litre is equivalent to 12 litres, he said.

In West Bengal, there are more than 2,000 'OFF' shops or liquor outlets, 1,400 bars and 500 'ON' shops were food is served along with liquor, besides 1,000 outlets selling only country-made liquor, Mukherjee added.

