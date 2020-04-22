Lockdown: Transporters Say Hopeful of Govt Providing Insurance Cover for Drivers

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Transporters' body AIMTC on Wednesday said it has taken up various issues with the government, including providing insurance to truck drivers and co-workers, and is hopeful of a positive response.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is the umbrella body of transporters that represents about 95 lakh truckers and entities.

"We had a fruitful meeting with the officials today and discussed our demands of drivers and co-workers insurance, suspension of toll and reduction in diesel prices. We are hopeful of a positive announcement regarding insurance of drivers," AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal told PTI.

He said the officials were also apprised of reports of harassment and stopping of vehicles by authorities at various places despite the Ministry of Home Affairs directives with regard to operation of essential services.

The transporters have sought a relief package from the government, including giving Rs 15,000 to each driver to sustain his family during the COVID-19 lockdown.

AIMTC further said due to fear, the drivers are reluctant to come back and alleged there is no assurance from the government regarding their safety.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)