Lockdown: Use Pvt Schools, Community Centres to Serve Food if Required, Delhi Govt to DMs

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Friday directed district magistrates to set up food shelters at private schools, community centres and other places if required as number of government schools fall short of providing food to the needy during the lockdown.

In his order, the chief secretary said while it would be preferable that food shelters are set up at government buildings, in case of exigency and non-availability of public space, private premises can be used for the same.

However, it must be ensured that the person-in-charge is be a government official, Dev said.

More than 1,000 government schools are currently being used as food centres to provide lunch and dinner to the needy, according to an official.

Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government has been serving lunch and dinner to 10 lakh people everyday in the wake of coronavirus lockdown.

