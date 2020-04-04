Lockdown: Woman 'tears Off' Constable's Uniform After Police Stops Her for Roaming Around

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) A woman allegedly "tore off" a woman constable's uniform and manhandled her after police personnel enquired about her venturing out during the lockdown in Bahadurgarh town in Haryana, a police official said on Saturday.

The woman lived in a nearby area and told the police team on duty that she does not care about the lockdown and be allowed to pass through, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bahadurgarh, Ajaib Singh said over the phone.

"As the lockdown is on, police personnel on duty stopped the woman, who was on foot, and asked the purpose of her venturing out of her home. Without any provocation, she started hitting a woman constable and hurled abuses at her," he said.

The accused tore off the constable's uniform and manhandled her, Singh said.

Policemen who were present there filmed the incident, the video of which has gone viral.

Singh said the woman was booked under under relevant provisions of the law.

