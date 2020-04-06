Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital to Be Dedicated COVID19 Centres in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Delhi government has converted Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital into dedicated COVID-19 hospitals on Monday. They will be treating only COVID-19 positive patients. The Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital have a capacity of 2000 beds and 450 beds respectively. Earlier, the Delhi government adopted a new arrangement for the doctors who are at the frontline of the battle against COVID-19.The entire medical teams engaged in treating patients at Lok Nayak Hospital were provided accommodation at Hotel Lalit."Arrangements have been made to stay in the Lalit Hotel of all the doctors treating the patients. These doctors cannot go home. We must make suitable arrangements for their stay." Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country climbed to 4067, with 490 new cases added in the last 12 hours. As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

