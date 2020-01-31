Longines Celebrates Its HydroConquest Collection with Renowned Actor Varun Tej

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Jan 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Swiss watch brand Longines on Thursday showcased its HydroConquest collection in the presence of its friend of the brand Varun Tej at the Longines boutique located at Jubilee Hills. The store displays a large selection of Longines timepieces, including the most iconic watches of the brand as well as its latest models."I have always aspired to be associated with a brand like Longines. Its elegance and its legacy have always drawn me towards it and today I am bowled by its sporty edginess with the new models of the HydroConquest collection. It's a complete blend of the brand's core values - tradition, elegance, and performance. I am so happy to present this collection at their boutique today and performance. I am so happy to launch present this collection at their boutique today", said Varun.Combining technical excellence and a sporty look, the HydroConquest timepieces feature a bezel enhanced with a coloured ceramic insert adding a touch of brilliance and modern styling. These new, refined models derive their inspiration from the fascinating world of aquatic sports.Available in two sizes (41 mm and 43 mm), the HydroConquest models offer the choice of three hands and a calendar, or a chronograph. These new variations will take their rightful places on the wrists of aquatic sports lovers who are looking for the perfect blend of performance and elegance.Based in Saint-Imier, Switzerland since 1832, Longines watchmakers enjoy an expertise steeped in tradition, elegance, and performance. With generations of experience as the official timekeeper for world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has created strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sports, over the years.Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading watchmaker. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

