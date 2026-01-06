Chilika (Odisha) [India], January 6 (ANI): As the temperature has dropped, migratory birds have arrived at the Chilika Lake, drawing in tourists. Birds arrive at the lake in the migratory season starting from October and ending in March, according to DFO, Chilika Wild Life Division, Amlan Nayak.

Speaking to ANI, DFO Nayak said that the birds congregate at multiple locations across Chilika. He also highlighted Nalbana and Mangalajodi as key destinations for bird lovers. In the recent bird estimation, the lake encountered about 11,27,000 birds, according to the DFO.

He said, "....Birds come here in the migratory season, which starts from October and ends in March. The birds congregate at many places throughout Chilika. Important places to visit for bird lovers are Nalbana and Mangalajodi.... In the recent bird estimation, we have encountered 11,27,000 birds..."

He also told ANI that 21 bird camps are established each year during the bird season. Additionally, many awareness programs for schoolchildren and the public are conducted to highlight the importance of migratory birds visiting Chilika. The awareness meetings are conducted at vulnerable locations. According to DFO Nayak, 24/7 patrolling and awareness have helped to reduce poaching to a great extent.

"Each year in the bird season, 21 bird camps are established... Many awareness programs for schoolchildren and the public are conducted to highlight the importance of migratory birds visiting Chilika... Awareness meetings are conducted at vulnerable locations, and 24/7 patrolling and awareness have helped us in bringing down poaching to a great extent...", he said.

Odisha Bihanga Utsav 2026 is underway from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026. The nearly 3-month-long programme is being held to celebrate migratory birds at Chilika Lake and attract bird lovers.

A tourist at Khordha told ANI that two locations, Mangalajodi and Nalabana, attract large numbers of migratory birds each year. She emphasised the difficulty of visiting Nalabana, as it is located within a protected forest and public access is restricted. However, the Odisha government's initiative has made it easier for visitors to explore Nalabana every weekend for 3 months, i.e., from December to February. As a result of the initiative, the tourist observed many species of migratory birds. (ANI)

