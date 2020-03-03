Lovlina, Pooja Rani, Satish Kumar One Win Away from Securing Tokyo Olympic Berths

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) are just one win away from securing their berths in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.The draw for the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Amman, Jordan from March 3-11, was announced on Monday.Also, World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) and six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) will be able to make the trip to Tokyo if they win their first two bouts and reach the semis. There are eight men and five women from the country who will need to reach the semi-finals as they hunt for a coveted Tokyo Olympic berth at this continental event. The event is being conducted by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force.India's High Performance Director, Santiago Nieva, expressed confidence in the country's boxers saying that 'many of our boxers will be able to qualify'."Our boxers have trained well and they are well prepared. We are confident many of our boxers will be able to qualify," Nieva said in a statement.Performance Director of Indian women's boxing, Raffaele Bergamasco, also exuded confidence saying that they have good chance of securing multiple qualifications."We have a good chance of securing multiple qualifications after a solid training session in Italy. Looking forward to the boxers giving their very best," Bergamasco said. (ANI)

