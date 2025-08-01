New Delhi, August 1: Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 33.50, with the revised rates coming into effect from Thursday. The price cut brings relief to commercial consumers across the country after the latest monthly revision by oil marketing companies. LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Commercial Cylinder Becomes Cheaper by INR 33.50, No Change in Domestic Rates.

The new prices will come into effect from August 1. In the national capital, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be Rs 1,631.50. Whereas, there will be no change in the prices of 14.2 KG domestic cylinders.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)