Oil marketing companies have announced a price cut in commercial LPG gas cylinders. Effective August 1, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by INR 33.50. In Delhi, the new retail price will be INR 1631.50. This revision offers relief to restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that rely on bulk LPG usage. However, there is no change in the prices of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders used by households. The domestic cylinder rates remain unchanged across cities. The revised rates are part of the monthly pricing review conducted by state-run oil firms based on international benchmarks and currency fluctuations. Financial Changes From August 1, 2025: From Daily Limit on UPI To Hike in Fuel Prices, Key Changes Coming Into Effect Next Month.

LPG Cylinder Price Cut

Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 33.50 effective from tomorrow. In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1631.50 from August… — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

