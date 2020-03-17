Lucknow Monuments Closed for Public over Covid-19 Outbreak

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Various important monuments in Lucknow, including famous Imam Baras, have been closed for public until March 31 in the wake of coronavirus scare. "The administration orders to close Bara Imambara, Chhota Imambara, Picture Gallery, and Shahnajaf Imambara with immediate effect till March 31. Violators of order will be liable for punishable action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code," the order said.The state government has ordered all tourist sites and museums to be closed until March 31. All theatres, multiplexes have also been ordered to be shut down.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday confirmed 137 positive cases for COVID-19 in the country. Three people have died of the infection and 33 people have been discharged so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)