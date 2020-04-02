Lucknow Seminary 'fatwa': Concealing COVID-19 a Crime

Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal on Thursday issued a 'fatwa' against concealing COVID-19, saying it was a crime as it puts the life of people in danger.

The Lucknow seminary issued the decree after a large number of people who had attended a religious gathering organised by the Tablighi Jammat in New Delhi last month tested positive for coronavirus.

"Getting tested and treated for coronavirus is important for all and concealing this disease is a crime. Putting one's own or others' lives in danger is forbidden in Islam," Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahal said in the fatwa.

Those suspected of suffering from coronavirus should undergo testing, he said.

Saving the life of a human being is as important as saving the lives of many, he said, adding that if people do not get themselves tested it was against Islam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)