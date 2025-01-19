Lucknow, January 19: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a deadly case of obsession unfolded in Mallihabad’s Isapur village on Saturday when Vikas Jaiswal (25) brutally murdered Geeta (25) and her six-year-old daughter, Deepika, in a fit of rage after being ignored. Jaiswal, arrested by the police, confessed to the crime, revealing his frustration over Geeta’s lack of attention despite his emotional and financial investments in their illicit relationship.

Geeta, whose husband Prakash Kanaujia works in Mumbai, had been caring for her two children. On January 15, when her son Dipanshu was staying with relatives, Geeta and Deepika were alone at home. The next day, concerned family members found their blood-soaked bodies, with severe injuries and slit throats, after using a ladder to access the locked house. Pune Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Son by Administering Heavy Dose of Sleeping Pills, Survives Suicide Bid; Blames Moneylenders for Harassment.

DCP West Zone Vishwajeet Srivastava revealed Jaiswal’s obsession, highlighted by 1,600 calls to Geeta over the past 11 months. Suspicion grew when Dipanshu mentioned Jaiswal’s frequent visits. During interrogation, Jaiswal admitted the relationship began during the COVID-19 lockdown but deteriorated as Geeta distanced herself. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slits Wife’s Throat Over Infidelity Suspicion, Kills Daughter and Niece for Supporting Her; Surrenders With Blood-Stained Weapon in Peenya.

On the fateful night, Jaiswal climbed a pole to enter Geeta’s house. Enraged when she demanded he leave, he attacked her with a stick. When her daughter woke up, he killed her too before slitting their throats with a kitchen knife.

To mislead investigators, Jaiswal stole jewelry he had gifted Geeta, staged the scene as a robbery, and even consoled the family. Police recovered phone and call records which lead to his arrest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2025 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).