Ludhiana Businessmen Told Not to Visit China

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) The Punjab health authorities on Wednesday asked Ludhiana businessmen not to travel to China where 130 people have died of novel coronavirus, even as a Mohali resident was tested negative for the infection.

Officials said the Mohali resident was set to be discharged from Chandigarh's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Meanwhile, reports of the two suspected patients in Haryana are still awaited. A Haryana health official said seven people had travel history to China.

The health departments of Punjab and Haryana were put on alert and fully prepared to deal with any emergent situation, officials said.

The Mohali resident, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had returned from China last week and was admitted to the PGIMER on Monday.

Confirming that he was tested negative for the virus, the PGIMER in a statement here said, "His throat swab was sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. He is stable and planned to be discharged."

About the advisory to traders, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar said, "We have asked businessmen to refrain from going to China. They should postpone their travel plans."

A team of doctors also screened patients at the Amritsar and Chandigarh airports, an official said.

Advisories have already issued at the Attari-Wagah border and Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur where travellers have been asked to report about any illness at district hospitals.

