Made Report Card of Work Done in My Constituency, Says AAP's Somnath Bharti

New Delhi [India] Feb 5 (ANI): AAP legislator Somnath Bharti on Tuesday said that he has prepared a report card on the work done by him in the last five years in his constituency.Bharti, who is the sitting MLA from Malviya Nagar, told ANI, "I have prepared a report card for the work I have done in my constituency in the last five years. My vision is to develop this constituency as a model constituency that sets a benchmark in development for the country.""I have worked for full five years and I know almost everybody in my constituency. Wherever I am going, people say that I do not need to visit them as I have done my work," he said.Bharti, who has been fielded by AAP from Malviya Nagar for the Assembly elections, said that the party has been doing a "positive campaign" while BJP and Congress are doing "negative campaigning"."Both BJP and Congress are doing a negative campaign this time while the AAP is doing a positive campaign. We are talking about what we have done in the past, while they are only talking about us and criticising us," he said.Election to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

