Bollywood's ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit on Tuesday treated fans to a special video of her grooving to the famous 'Ek Do Teen Char' on the sets of 'Dance Deewane'. Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a fun video as she recreated the choreography of the song with dancers Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak, and fellow judge Tushar Kalia between a shot. Madhuri Dixit to Join Over 25 Music Artistes in a Virtual Concert Titled Music Beyond Borders!

In the video, the actor is seen dressed in a yellow designer suit and donning a white dupatta and matching jewellery. Madhuri looks drop-dead gorgeous as she gracefully performs the dancing steps, and the fellow judges on the show couldn't stop themselves from joining in. Taking to the caption, the 53-year-old noted down the lyrics of the popular song from the 1988 film Tezaab. Dance Deewane 3: Dharmesh Yelande Is Thrilled to Be a Part of Madhuri Dixit Nene Led Judge Panel.

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Post Below:

She wrote, " Ek do teencon. Celebrity followers including filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder and more than one lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Scores of fans dropped in heart eyes emoticons as they adored the video.

The song 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri's starrer 'Tezaab' is a much-loved song from the film. Crooned by Alka Yagnik, the song was choreographed by late choreographer Saroj Khan. The song was later remade for Baaghi 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez.

