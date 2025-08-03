Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], August 3(ANI): Elephant Madhuri, also known as Mahadevi, has been moved from a Mutt in Kolhapur to Vantara's sanctuary in Jamnagar following a Supreme Court order upholding the decision of the Ministry of Environment's High Powered Committee. The relocation follows years of documented welfare violations and repeated legal challenges.

According to a Vantara press statement, "PETA, a respected animal welfare organisation, had been tracking the elephant's condition since 2022. On 31 October 2023, it submitted a detailed complaint to the High Powered Committee (HPC) of the Ministry of Environment and Forests. The complaint annexed photographs, veterinary reports, and records pointing to serious physical injuries and psychological trauma suffered by the elephant, along with evidence of her commercial and illegal use."

The elephant had been transported 13 times from Maharashtra to Telangana between 2012 and 2023, often without proper forest department permissions. On 8 January 2023, the Telangana Forest Department registered Wildlife Offence POR No. 12-07/2022-23 under Sections 48A and 54 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, against Mr. B. Ismail, the elephant's mahout, for using her in a public procession unlawfully. The offence was later compounded upon payment of Rs25,000 an admission of guilt and custody was returned to a local handler in Kolhapur.

Reports and photographs documented that the elephant was being used commercially. She was sent for public processions including Muharram, used for begging, and publicly paraded. Children were made to sit in her trunk, and she was subjected to control with the banned metal ankush. In one of the more shocking practices, the Mutt was reportedly auctioning the opportunity to perform Pooja with the elephant, effectively monetising access to her. In 2017, the elephant had also fatally injured the head priest of the Mutt raising long-standing safety Concerns.

On 12 August 2023, following a letter from the local police, a team of government veterinary doctors inspected the elephant and reported open wounds, lameness, footpad thinning, and signs of mental distress. On 20 October 2023, Dr. Rakesh Chittora of Animal Rahat submitted a detailed medical report recommending hospitalisation and rehabilitation, also noting that the mahout lacked basic knowledge of elephant care.

"The HPC initiated an inquiry but initially gave the Mutt a 3-month opportunity (from June 2024) to improve the elephant's condition. Follow-up inspections in June and November 2024 showed only superficial changes serious medical and welfare issues persisted. On 27 December 2024, the HPC passed an order directing that the elephant be relocated to RKTEWT in Jamnagar, a facility with natural enclosures, veterinary care, socialisation opportunities, and trained elephant keepers," the statement read .

It further said that Vantara played no role in initiating or seeking the transfer. It was named as a recipient solely by the HPC based on its capability and track record in elephant welfare.

The Mutt challenged the decision before the Bombay High Court, which dismissed their petition on 16 July 2025 after a detailed hearing. The Court found the HPC's decision justified and prioritised the elephant's welfare over religious customs. The Supreme Court of India upheld this ruling on 28 July 2025 and directed that the elephant be transferred within two weeks. The matter is now listed for compliance reporting on 11 August 2025.

The authorities have since carried out the transfer, and Vantara has merely complied with the court's directions. The promoter family, who support Vantara philanthropically, have no involvement in its daily operations and were not party to the proceedings at any stage, the statement read.

If the Mutt feels its entitled to the custody of the Elephant despite enough proof and final decision of court, it should ask the Supreme Court to give it the Elephant. What is the point of blaming Vantara, the statement read.

If they would not have transferred the Elephant their organisation would be liable for action by contempt of court.

It is regrettable that despite full legal closure, a campaign of misinformation is being run to vilify Vantara and its supporters. When the highest courts have heard and decided a matter, continuing to attack a neutral party that has merely followed orders is not only unfair it undermines public faith in judicial process. In any lawful society, even an ordinary citizen is expected to accept the authority of a final court ruling. That same standard should apply here, the statement read.

Vantara reiterates its commitment to lawful, ethical animal care and has only acted in accordance with judicial and regulatory directives, it said. (ANI)

