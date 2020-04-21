Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Holds Cabinet Meeting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a meeting with his newly formed state cabinet here.The single-member cabinet was expanded earlier today at a ceremony in Bhopal.Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput on Tuesday took oath as state ministers almost a month after Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh."In view of the Corona crisis, we have decided to keep the cabinet small, but it will be expanded once the lockdown is over, there is a small but balanced cabinet. An attempt has been made to give representation to every section of the society," said Chouhan."Narottam Mishra has been given the charge of Bhopal-Ujjain Division; Tulsi Silawat has been given the charge of Indore-Sagar Division; Kamal Patel (Jabalpur-Narmadapuram Division); Govind Singh Rajput (Chambal-Gwalior Division) and Meena Singh has been given the charge of Shahdol-Rewa Division," he added.Silawat and Rajput come from the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp and were ministers in the Kamal Nath government.On March 23 last month, Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs that led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.Scindia, a prominent Congress leader, had resigned from the party and joined BJP later, his exit from the party was followed by the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.Scindia took to Twitter on Tuesday and congratulated the newly appointed Madhya Pradesh ministers and said, "My best wishes to all the five ministers who took oath today. I sincerely hope that all of you will fight together and win the fight against Corona under the able leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan." (ANI)

