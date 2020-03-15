Maha COVID-19 Count Rises to 33; 95 Suspected Cases on Sunday

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) The number of people infected by novel coronavirus in Maharashtra climbed to 33 on Sunday, with a 59-year-old woman and a man becoming the latest COVID-19 cases in the state, which tops the list in the country.

While the woman who was admitted in a hospital in Aurangabad had a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan, the man from Pimpri-Chinchwad township in Pune had travelled to Japan and Dubai before his return on March 3, officials said.

According to Health department, 95 new cases of suspected coronavirus were quarantined at various hospitals in the state on Sunday.

"The woman who was tested positive to novel coronavirus is being treated at Dhoot Hospital in Aurangabad. She had a travel history of Russia and Kazakhstan," the Health department said in a release.

The man from Pimpri-Chinchwad became the 16th case from the township and Pune to test positive for COVID-19.

"The person was admitted in Naidu Hospital here on March 14. The result of his swab sample, which was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), has returned positive," he said, adding that the person is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition," said Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

As per the Health department statement, the man had travelled to Japan and Dubai during February 23 and March 3.

Of the 33 coronavirus positive cases so far, the highest nine are from Pimpri-Chinchwad, followed by seven in Pune, five in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one each at Thane, Kalyan, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Ahmednagar, and Aurangabad.

Since January 18, 758 people were quarantined at isolation facilities for symptoms like fever, cough and cold across the state.

"Of the total admitted people, 669have tested negative while 32 others tested positive in laboratory testing till now," reads the release.

According to the health department, as of now 1.81 lakh passengers were screened at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports.

The department said that 95 new people suspected of coronavirus infection were quarantined at various hospitals in the state on Sunday.

A total of 1043 people have arrived in Maharashtra since January 18, and 442 of them have already completed the 14-day follow up period, it stated.

The state government has already invoked Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 from March 13 that gives wide-ranging powers to officials to enforce measures, including that of lockdown and quarantine, required to tackle an outbreak.

The government has also ordered the closure of educational institutions, theatres, malls, parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums etc to stop the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Mumbai Police invoked section 144 of the CrPC to prohibit tour operators from conducting any kind of group tours to foreign or domestic destinations till March 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)