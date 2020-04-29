Maha: Stray Dogs Bite over Dozen Villagers in Single Day

Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) Over a dozen people were bitten by stray dogs in a single day at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, a health official said on Wednesday.

The incidents occurred at Zidke village near Ambadi Phata area in Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday, the official said.

Medical officer of Ambadi Phata Rural Hospital, Dr Mahesh Wargade, said that at least 13 persons were bitten by stray dogs on March 29.

"All those who were attacked by the dogs were treated one after the other at the rural hospital. They were from Umbarpada Colony in Zidke village," he said.

After a sudden rise in dog-bite cases, Dr Wargade wrote a letter to the local police, in which he requested them to take appropriate measures so that such incidents do not recur.

