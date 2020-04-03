Maha: Test Report of Man Who Died in Amravati Hospital Awaited

Amravati (Maha), Apr 3 (PTI) The coronavirus test report of a man who died in a hospital in Amravati on Thursday is awaited, said officials.

He was suffering from pneumonia and had been shifted from a private facility to the district general hospital where he died on Thursday, an official said.

"His samples were sent for testing to Nagpur before he died and the report is awaited," civil surgeon Dr Shyamsunder Nikam said.

