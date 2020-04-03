Maha Village in Shock After Man Declared Coronavirus Positive

Aurangabad, Mar 3 (PTI) The residents of a village in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra have been in a state of shock since Thursday night after a 27-year-old villager, who works at a leading hotel in Mumbai, was declared coronavirus positive.

The man, whose swab sample was collected at a hospital in Mumbai, allegedly flouted the quarantine protocol and returned to Dhanuri, his native village in Lohara taluka around two days back.

However, he received a call from the hospital authorities in Mumbai that his samples have tested positive for coronavirus infection.

"That person came to know about his report through a phone call on Thursday night. He immediately conveyed it to the village panchayat and steps were initiated to take him to a hospital in Lohara. Our entire Thursday night was spent in finding out who had come in his contact ever since he arrived in the village," Ganesh Jadhav, a resident of Dhanori told PTI.

"The village has a population of around 4,000 people. When the residents came to know about his coronavirus positive status, they went in a state of shock," he said.

"After we alerted the officials of the health department and the police, their teams reached the village and he was quarantined at a government hospital in Lohara," he added.

"We immediately sealed our village after that to stop the entry or exit of people. Before his report came, the COVID-19 patient had visited different places in the village. He had also gone nearby villages to buy necessary things for farming," Jadhav said.

Sarpanch of the village, Bhagyashri Jadhav, said, "The health teams came to the village and took some people to a hospital for quarantine. They have asked some of us to remain home quarantined. We are in a complete lockdown."

When contacted, health officer Dr Santosh Manane said, "We have quarantined 15 residents at the village itself. Eighteen others were taken for treatment."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)