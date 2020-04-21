Maharashtra Police Decide to Give Rs 1 Lakh in Advance for COVID-19 Infected Cops for Treatment

Maharashtra Police (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nagpur, April 21: Maharashtra Police have decided to give an advance of Rs 1 lakh to its personnel infected by the coronavirus to help them manage their treatment cost.Maharashtra Police

Additional Director General of Police (Administration) Sanjiv Kumar Singhal issued an order to this effect on Monday. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

"All unit commanders have been directed that if any policeman is infected by the novel coronavirus, Rs 1 lakh as advance should be immediately approved to him from the police welfare fund, he said in the order.

State Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal had already issued oral instructions for this to unit commanders during a recent video conference.

At least 37 police personnel, including eight officers, have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Coronavirus Update: 61 Districts From 23 States & Union Territories Report no Fresh COVID-19 Case in Past 14 Days, Says Health Ministry.

Most of these police personnel are from Mumbai and they possibly came in contact with coronavirus-infected persons while on duty during the lockdown.

The Maharashtra police force comprises nearly 2.2 lakh personnel, including about 20,000 officers.

